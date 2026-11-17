Stage 3 pollution restrictions lifted in Delhi as air improves
Good news for Delhi: Stage three pollution restrictions have been lifted after the city's air quality saw a real boost over the last few days.
These rules kicked in on November 6, just before Diwali, when pollution spiked.
Now, most areas are showing "moderate" or "poor" air quality instead of the very poor levels seen earlier, with only one spot (Siri Fort) still in the "very poor" range.
Delhi average AQI falls to 275
While things are looking up (Delhi's average AQI dropped from 290 to 275 this week), the city isn't totally in the clear yet.
Stages one and two of GRAP (the emergency anti-pollution plan) are still active to keep things from slipping again.
Each stage brings tougher rules if pollution gets worse, so everyone's hoping these improvements stick around.