Stanley Medical College gives wrong bodies of 2 suicide victims
India
Stanley Medical College Hospital accidentally gave the bodies of two girls, Anushka, 19, and Priyadarshini, 17, to the wrong families.
Both girls had died by suicide, and the bodies were handed over based on token numbers.
The mistake only came to light when Priyadarshini's family opened the coffin at home.
Hospital probes wrong-body handover, helplines available
Hospital authorities are investigating how this error happened.
If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally, mental health helplines like Tele-MANAS (14416), 104, and Sneha (044-24640050) are available for support.