Starting in 2026 CBSE moves Class 12 answer sheets online
India
Starting in 2026, CBSE will switch to a digital system for checking class 12 answer sheets.
Instead of shuffling stacks of paper, teachers will review scanned copies online from anywhere, even their own homes.
The goal? Faster results and fewer mistakes.
CBSE digital evaluation reduces delays, errors
With digital evaluation, answer sheets won't get stuck in transit, and multiple teachers can check papers at the same time.
Automated tools help catch missed answers or calculation errors, and everything is stored securely online, making the process more transparent and easier to track if there are any disputes.
Overall, it's a win for both students waiting on results, and teachers handling evaluations.