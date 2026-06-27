Starting Sunday, heavy rain expected in 15 Tamil Nadu districts

IMD warns Chennai storms, coastal winds

Northern spots (including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, and Kancheepuram) are also likely to get hit with heavy rain.

The IMD says thunderstorms and lightning could show up around Chennai on Saturday.

Meanwhile, fishermen have been warned about strong winds off the coast from June 29.

On a brighter note, temperatures are expected to stay pretty normal across Tamil Nadu until June 30.