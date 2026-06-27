Starting Sunday, heavy rain expected in 15 Tamil Nadu districts
India
Starting Sunday, heavy rain is on the way for 15 districts across Tamil Nadu, thanks to an active southwest monsoon.
Places like Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, and the ghat regions of Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli should keep an eye out for downpours.
IMD warns Chennai storms, coastal winds
Northern spots (including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, and Kancheepuram) are also likely to get hit with heavy rain.
The IMD says thunderstorms and lightning could show up around Chennai on Saturday.
Meanwhile, fishermen have been warned about strong winds off the coast from June 29.
On a brighter note, temperatures are expected to stay pretty normal across Tamil Nadu until June 30.