State bus in Chalisgaon nearly plunged into 150 foot gorge
India
A state transport bus in Maharashtra had a close call on Sunday when it lost control on a sharp turn near Outram Ghat in Chalisgaon.
The steering rod is believed to have snapped, and the bus almost plunged into a 150-foot gorge, but luckily, it was stopped by crashing into a tree and a pipe.
All 49 passengers evacuated, minor injuries
Passengers scrambled out of windows as the bus hung dangerously over the edge.
Locals rushed in to help, and thanks to quick teamwork, all 49 people got out safely, with only minor injuries treated at the scene.
The driver's fast reaction and that large tree really made all the difference.