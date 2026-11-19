State government reviews 31-km 'Patal Lok' tunnel for Mumbai travel
Mumbai might finally get some relief from its infamous traffic jams.
The state government just reviewed the Patal Lok tunnel project, a 31-kilometer underground network set to connect hotspots like the airport, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), and both eastern and western express highways.
The idea is simple: make it way easier (and faster) to get across the city.
Tunnels link sea link and Dharavi
These tunnels would link up major spots like the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Dharavi, and even Mumbai's bullet train station, promising smoother east-west travel.
Officials also discussed tweaking routes for the Bhayandar-Uttan-Virar corridor as part of a bigger plan to boost regional connectivity.
If all goes well, getting around Mumbai could actually become a lot less stressful.