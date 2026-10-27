State mobilizes 6,000 workers to restore power after Cyclone Arnab
India
In response to Cyclone Arnab, the state has sent out 6,000 workers to get the lights back on.
Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar says restoring power is a top priority, especially in districts expected to experience very severe cyclonic conditions.
Crews equipped and 24/7 1912 helpline
Teams have essential gear, like poles and transformers, ready to go, plus machines on standby to clear obstacles.
If you spot a power issue or see downed wires, call the 1912 helpline (it's open 24/7) and stay away from any fallen cables.