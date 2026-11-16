State moves 3,478 pregnant women to hospitals ahead of cyclone
With a cyclone alert issued, the state is taking no chances: 3,478 pregnant women who are due between November 14 and 24 are being moved to hospitals ahead of the storm.
Authorities have already shifted 377 women, hoping to keep everyone safe as weather conditions worsen from November 18.
Most coastal facilities have backup power
Healthcare centers along the coast are ramping up emergency services.
699 medical teams are ready, backup power is set for most facilities, and health staff have been directed to ensure mothers and infants face no difficulties.