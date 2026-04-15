State oil firms keep Delhi fuel prices unchanged amid volatility
India
If you've noticed gasoline and diesel prices staying steady lately, ₹94.77 per liter for gasoline and ₹87.67 per liter for diesel in Delhi as of April 15, it's because government-run oil companies have chosen not to update their rates, even though global oil prices are all over the place.
State-owned oil giants face losses
State-owned oil giants like Indian Oil, BPCL, and HPCL have kept prices frozen since April 2022, but it's costing them big time, think losses of ₹18 per liter on gasoline and ₹35 on diesel.
Meanwhile, private players like Shell and Nayara aren't holding back: Shell hiked up its rates on April 1, and Nayara had also increased prices earlier.
So while your local pump price might look calm, there's a lot going on under the surface.