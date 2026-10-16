State retailers' diesel sales up 26.4% in October 1st half

Sales of diesel by state-run fuel retailers in the first half of October rose to 3.65 million metric tons, up about 26.4% from the same period in September, mainly because of the festive rush and busy farming and transport sectors.

State-run fuel companies kept prices low, even as global rates climbed due to conflicts abroad, pulling more buyers their way.

Compared with last year, diesel sales were also up by a solid 25.4%.