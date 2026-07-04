SIT suspects missing jewelry was melted into biscuits

Ram Temple scam: SIT probes if stolen gold was melted

By Snehil Singh 01:10 pm Jul 04, 202601:10 pm

What's the story

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple is now investigating whether stolen gold ornaments were melted and turned into gold biscuits. According to India Today, officials suspect that this was done to make tracing the original ornaments difficult, as multiple search operations have failed to recover the missing jewelry. The SIT has visited the temple, questioned the in-charge, KD Babu, about inventory and maintenance of valuables.