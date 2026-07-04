Ram Temple scam: SIT probes if stolen gold was melted
What's the story
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple is now investigating whether stolen gold ornaments were melted and turned into gold biscuits. According to India Today, officials suspect that this was done to make tracing the original ornaments difficult, as multiple search operations have failed to recover the missing jewelry. The SIT has visited the temple, questioned the in-charge, KD Babu, about inventory and maintenance of valuables.
Investigation details
SIT is also looking into donation records and transactions
The SIT is also looking into donation records and transactions with the Mint. They have asked for a detailed account of precious metals sent to banks and the Mint. The investigation found that while cash donations were reviewed quarterly by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, detailed records on gold, silver, and other valuables weren't regularly discussed.
Donation details
The SIT plans to re-audit the trust's accounts
The trust had sent 9.44 quintals of silver to the government-run Mint for testing and melting. Former trust general secretary Champat Rai had publicly stated that the temple received nearly 13 quintals of silver and around 20kg of gold in donations. The SIT plans to re-audit the trust's accounts over five years, including construction expenditure and valuables received as offerings.
Case developments
The case has also sparked political controversy
The alleged embezzlement came to light on June 7, leading the Uttar Pradesh government to form an SIT. An FIR was registered on June 25 based on preliminary findings, and eight people linked to the temple's donation-counting process have been arrested. The case has also sparked political controversy, with Congress demanding transparency in temple donations before trust formation and a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into alleged embezzlement.