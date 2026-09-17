Stones hit Ismail Sunni Jamia Masjid and madrasa in Bhatkal
India
During a Ganesh immersion procession in Bhatkal, Karnataka, stones were thrown at the Ismail Sunni Jamia Masjid, damaging its windows and also hitting a nearby madrasa.
Muslim community members staged a protest outside the police station, demanding the arrest of those responsible.
Police investigate, protesters seek justice
Police have started investigating after a complaint was filed, with Superintendent Deepan visiting Bhatkal and promising quick action.
Extra police have been deployed to keep things calm, while Muslim community members protested outside the Bhatkal Town Police Station asking for justice.
Authorities are urging everyone to stay peaceful as they work to resolve the situation.