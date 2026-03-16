Stranded in Gulf? Air India deploys 48 flights today

In light of the ongoing conflict between US-Iran and Israel, Air India and Air India Express have announced plans to operate 48 flights to and from West Asia on Monday. The airlines are keeping routes open to Jeddah, Muscat, Abu Dhabi. This is a major effort to ensure that travelers aren't left stranded due to the escalating tensions in the region.

Dubai suspension Air India suspends operations to Dubai Air India has temporarily suspended all operations to Dubai International Airport for the day. The airline said, "Dubai International Airport has temporarily suspended all flight operations to and from the airport." Consequently, flights to and from Dubai by both Air India and Air India Express have been canceled for the day.

Alternate arrangements Other airlines also making alternate arrangements Other airlines are also making alternate arrangements amid the airspace restrictions. SpiceJet is operating special flights from Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates to India and an additional flight from Dubai to Pune for stranded passengers. Qatar Airways is also planning flights to New Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi for Indian nationals wishing to return home.

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