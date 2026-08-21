China, not Pakistan, is India's main strategic competitor: Ex-Army chief
What's the story
Former Army Chief General Manoj Naravane has warned that China, and not Pakistan, will be India's main strategic competitor in the future. He made these remarks while launching his book The Curious and the Classified: Unearthing Military Myths and Mysteries on Thursday. Naravane said both Pakistan and China are major security challenges for India, but they differ in nature.
Security concerns
China will be bigger strategic competitor in the long run
Naravane said that while Pakistan continues to be an immediate security concern due to its alleged support for terrorism, China will become a bigger strategic competitor in the long run.
He used the term "competitor" instead of "enemy," stressing that China's challenge will be on political, economic, trade, and military fronts.
The former Army chief emphasized that military action should always be a last resort in resolving conflicts with China.
Diplomatic approach
Diplomatic efforts must be backed by credible military strength
Naravane also stressed that diplomatic efforts must be backed by credible military strength.
He said, "There comes a moment when you realize that this is not going to happen. And therefore, you have to have a strong deterrence."
This deterrence is necessary to prevent adversaries from attempting any "misadventure" against India.
Regional stability
Naravane on India maintaining stable relations with neighbors
Naravane also highlighted the need for India to maintain stable relations with its neighbors, including Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Myanmar.
He said instability in these countries can have direct consequences for India, such as refugee movements.
"If your neighboring country is burning, that should not make you happy," he said while citing Myanmar's refugee situation as an example.
Security principle
'If you want peace, prepare for war'
Naravane concluded his talk on national security with a famous saying: "If you want peace, prepare for war."
This underlines his belief that military preparedness is essential for maintaining peace and stability in the region.
The former Army chief's views come at a time when India-China relations continue to be tense over border issues despite diplomatic overtures from both sides.