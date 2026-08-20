Bengal cabinet approves state's first dedicated 'anti-terrorist squad'
What's the story
The West Bengal Cabinet has approved the formation of a dedicated Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and an Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). The move aims to strengthen law enforcement in light of rising terrorist threats and drug trafficking activities in the state. The decisions were made at a Cabinet meeting, where the Suvendu Adhikari-led government sanctioned more than 1,000 positions for the two specialized units and other security and administrative bodies.
Squad's focus
ATS to focus on digital tracking
The newly formed ATS will be a part of the state police and will have a special focus on tracking digital footprints of suspected criminals.
This is in line with the changing nature of crime, which now often involves digital networks used by criminal and extremist groups, sources told India Today.
The squad will strengthen cyber surveillance and enable faster counter-operations using modern technology.
Recruitment boost
New posts sanctioned for ATS, ANTF
The Cabinet has sanctioned 461 regular and permanent posts for the ATS, along with five contractual positions for experts in digital data analysis and cyber surveillance.
For the ANTF, four new police stations will be set up in Durgapur, Malda, Kharagpur, and Nadia.
The Cabinet has also approved 591 new posts at various levels to support this force.
Administrative expansion
Rural police outpost approved
In addition to the specialized units, a rural police outpost at Suryapur in South 24 Parganas has been approved. This outpost will have 19 posts.
The State Commission for Women and the commission dealing with institutional corruption have also been sanctioned 68 and 57 new posts, respectively, to strengthen their work on violence against women and corruption cases.