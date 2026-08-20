Malls, hospitals could lose power, water if this rule disobeyed 

The bench lamented the widespread attitude in society: "I am entitled to generate, but not to cooperate and control the impact of solid waste management at the threshold."

It observed that the volume and nature of waste, including biodegradable, non-biodegradable, and hazardous, had outstripped what any single class of workers could be expected to handle.

It ordered that bulk garbage generators be identified within six weeks and their electricity and water lines be terminated if SWM rules are not followed.