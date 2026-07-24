Cabinet clears bill to punish paper leaks more strictly
What's the story
The Union Cabinet has cleared a bill proposing stricter punishments for examination paper leaks. The legislation seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and is likely to be introduced in Parliament on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently announced plans to strengthen laws against exam fraud and set up fast-track courts for quicker prosecution.
Legal enhancement
Proposed legislation aims at strengthening legal framework
The proposed legislation is aimed at strengthening the legal framework against exam-related fraud.
According to The Economic Times, it will provide for faster prosecution of offenders through dedicated mechanisms, including fast-track courts.
This comes after PM Modi's recent announcement that the Cabinet would consider stronger legal measures to tackle paper leaks, reiterating the government's commitment to protecting students' futures.
Protest details
CJP continues protest over NEET irregularities
Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continues its protest in Delhi over alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).
The party is demanding accountability and has called for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Union ministers Jitendra Singh and JP Nadda held talks with CJP representatives at the Constitution Club of India, in talks that were described as positive.
Ongoing negotiations
CJP demands Pradhan's ouster
Although the talks were described as positive, the CJP continues to demand Pradhan's ouster.
The government has agreed to hold further discussions on this issue on Saturday, July 25.
This comes hours after activist Sonam Wangchuk called off his hunger strike after "long negotiations on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country."