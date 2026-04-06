Strong western disturbance brings cold rain to North India India Apr 06, 2026

North India is in for a winter throwback, with an unexpected cold spell and rain rolling in from April 7-10.

Thanks to a strong western disturbance (usually a January thing), cities like Delhi could see daytime temperatures drop from 35 degrees Celsius all the way down to 21 degrees Celsius.

Expect rain, hail, and even some hail, so you might want to keep those sweaters handy for a few days.