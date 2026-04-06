Strong western disturbance brings cold rain to North India
North India is in for a winter throwback, with an unexpected cold spell and rain rolling in from April 7-10.
Thanks to a strong western disturbance (usually a January thing), cities like Delhi could see daytime temperatures drop from 35 degrees Celsius all the way down to 21 degrees Celsius.
Expect rain, hail, and even some hail, so you might want to keep those sweaters handy for a few days.
Punjab Haryana Delhi rabi wheat risk
This sudden weather twist will hit Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi the hardest around April 8 before things start warming up again by April 10.
The timing isn't great for farmers: rabi wheat crops ready for harvest could take a hit from hail and strong winds.
On the bright side, forecasts say there shouldn't be any more major weather surprises over the next couple of weeks.