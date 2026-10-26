Stubble burning forecast at 10.94% worsens Delhi air 26 October
Delhi's air is getting worse, with stubble burning from nearby states now reaching 10.94% (forecast) on 26 October 2026 of the city's PM2.5 pollution, according to the Decision Support System for Air Quality Management in Delhi of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.
This spike lines up with harvest season, when farmers burn leftover crop residue and as winter approaches.
National Capital Region drives 37% PM2.5
The National Capital Region (NCR) is still Delhi's biggest polluter, responsible for 37% of PM2.5 levels, while transport emissions contribute 20.8%.
But farm fires are a growing problem: Punjab alone saw 581 fire incidents recently, with Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan not far behind.
Every winter, this mix of local emissions and smoke from farm fires makes it even harder to breathe across northern India.