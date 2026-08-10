Student march for fair exams and CBI probe turns violent
India
A student-led protest demanding fair recruitment exams and a CBI probe into alleged irregularities took a rough turn near the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday.
What started as a peaceful march organized by the JPSC-JSSC Reform Forum quickly escalated into clashes with police, leading to several injuries on both sides.
Protesters injure police with stones
Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato said he was "ready to die" while demanding action on students' concerns and a CBI inquiry.
The situation got heated when some protesters began throwing stones, injuring three or four police officers (two needed stitches).
The way police handled barricades also drew criticism.