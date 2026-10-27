Student unions halt life in Upper Subansiri over dam project
India
On Monday, life in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district hit pause as student unions called a 12-hour bandh.
Their main concern? The massive Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project, which they say could put the region at risk because it's earthquake-prone and sensitive to local livelihoods.
Officials cancel public hearing on dam
The bandh saw roads blocked and markets shut down, making it tough for anyone to get around.
Things escalated when some protesters set vehicles on fire and clashed with police, leading to injuries on both sides.
With tensions high, officials had to cancel a public hearing about the dam project.
This protest is part of a bigger pushback against similar dams planned across Arunachal Pradesh.