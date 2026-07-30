Students' 36-day Jantar Mantar protest prompts a minister's resignation

Delhi University told students that joining unlawful protests could hurt their academic progress and job prospects.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) cautioned its community against participating or even posting about the protests online, saying it could lead to disciplinary action.

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) discouraged political involvement, worried it might affect ties with the government.

Critics feel these responses missed a chance to address deeper issues like the emotional stress of exams, leaving students searching for solutions outside campus walls.