Students across Maharashtra protest NEET leak, demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
Students all over Maharashtra are speaking up after the NEET paper leak, with protests popping up in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur, and even smaller places like Parbhani and Beed.
Many are calling for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down, saying they want real accountability for what happened.
Sonam Wangchuk and opposition back students
These protests have taken many forms: students in Thane put on street plays to show how the leak affected them emotionally, while others held peace marches or went on fasts.
The movement is part of a bigger wave across India backed by activist Sonam Wangchuk.
Meanwhile, opposition leaders are backing the students; Jitendra Awhad compared their energy to freedom fighters, while Aaditya Thackeray criticized the government's response.
State revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed some of these protests are just political moves against Prime Minister Modi.