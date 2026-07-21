Students across Maharashtra protest NEET leak, demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

These protests have taken many forms: students in Thane put on street plays to show how the leak affected them emotionally, while others held peace marches or went on fasts.

The movement is part of a bigger wave across India backed by activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders are backing the students; Jitendra Awhad compared their energy to freedom fighters, while Aaditya Thackeray criticized the government's response.

State revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed some of these protests are just political moves against Prime Minister Modi.