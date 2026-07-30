'I'm in Russia': Bihar residents wrongly named in NEET case
What's the story
Two residents of Kishanganj district, Bihar have claimed they were wrongfully implicated in a protest case related to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak. One of the students, Mohammad Sadaqat, a resident of Ward 12, said he was named in an FIR for a July 24 protest at LRP Chowk while being in Russia for four months. In a viral video, he requested authorities to remove his name from the case.
Plea
'Request administration to remove my name'
"On the 24th (of July), there was a protest against the NEET leek, at LRP Chowk, and the Bahadurganj administration have named me in that. I have been in Russia for the past four months," Sadaqat said.
"Since I am in Russia, I request the administration to remove my name from there. I will remain indebted to the administration for this," news agency PTI quoted him as saying on Wednesday.
Alibi verification
Another man also claimed he was wrongly implicated
Another man, Adnan Amini from Locha Panchayat, also claimed he was wrongly implicated.
He said he was taking an exam at Kishanganj Girls's High School, about 20km away from the protest site.
Amini presented his D.El. Ed examination admit card as proof and asked police to verify his presence through CCTV footage at the examination center.
Investigation demand
AIMIM MLA, ZP member demand fair probe
Taking note of the cases, AIMIM MLA Tausif Alam and Bahadurganj Zila Parishad member Imran Alam have demanded a fair probe into the matter, stating that the inclusion of a person present abroad in the FIR raises serious questions about the police investigation.
Per PTI, Kishanganj Superintendent of Police Hari Mohan Shukla neither confirmed nor denied the claim made by Sadaqat.
He only said that those with grievances related to the protests could approach police for redressal.