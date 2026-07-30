'I'm in Russia': Bihar residents wrongly named in NEET case 

"On the 24th (of July), there was a protest against the NEET leek, at LRP Chowk, and the Bahadurganj administration have named me in that. I have been in Russia for the past four months," Sadaqat said.

"Since I am in Russia, I request the administration to remove my name from there. I will remain indebted to the administration for this," news agency PTI quoted him as saying on Wednesday.