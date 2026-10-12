Students at Shramodaya Vidyalaya treated after reported lizard in curry
India
Thirteen students at Shramodaya Vidyalaya hostel in Bhopal got sick after eating potato curry that reportedly had a lizard in it.
The kids, all from classes six to nine, started vomiting and had diarrhea, but doctors say they're now stable after being treated at Jaiprakash Hospital.
School serves notice, police investigate complaint
Principal Ratna Dubey blamed the canteen operator for not being careful and has served them a notice.
Parents are upset that the school took time to inform them about what happened.
Meanwhile, police have begun investigating after parents filed a complaint, with officers promising action if negligence is confirmed.