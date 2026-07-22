Students demand major education reforms after Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike

Student-led protests demanding major education reforms ramped up this week, inspired by activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike.

From marches in Kargil with "Save merit, Save students, Save the Nation" signs to candlelight vigils in Leh, students are making their voices heard.

This is the first such student movement since Wangchuk began his hunger strike in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party's agitation on reform calls.