Students demand major education reforms after Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike
Student-led protests demanding major education reforms ramped up this week, inspired by activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike.
From marches in Kargil with "Save merit, Save students, Save the Nation" signs to candlelight vigils in Leh, students are making their voices heard.
This is the first such student movement since Wangchuk began his hunger strike in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party's agitation on reform calls.
UK rallies and Indian detentions reported
The energy isn't just local: rallies popped up in UK cities like Glasgow and London, where Indian students joined forces outside the High Commission.
Back home, over 1,000 in Indore and hundreds in Dehradun, some even calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Things got tense in a few places, with clashes reported and several activists detained or facing police action in cities like Mumbai and Hyderabad.