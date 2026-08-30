Students die at Panjab University and IIT Delhi, police investigate
India
At Panjab University, an LLB student at the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) Chatanniya Singh died by suicide in campus hostel.
Meanwhile, at IIT Delhi, a 31-year-old student of the MSc Physics Department at IIT Delhi died after allegedly jumping from a building on the institute's campus.
Both incidents have prompted police investigations, with authorities looking into possible causes and gathering evidence.
IIT Delhi police review counseling records
Police are reviewing counseling records and other evidence at IIT Delhi, while police await more details as their investigation unfolds.