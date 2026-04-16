Students in Pune charged for dancing to Madvi Hidma-linked song

Gadchiroli students cite song's popularity

Both students, from Gadchiroli district, have been charged under national integrity laws but haven't been arrested yet.

They explained they picked the song for its popularity in Vidarbha and didn't realize its Maoist connection.

A Social Welfare Department official suggested the act may not have been intentional.

This isn't the first time such incidents have made headlines. Last year, a group of youngsters in Delhi were arrested after allegedly shouting slogans in favor of Hidma during a protest against air pollution at India Gate.