Students injured after front door opens on overcrowded Pudukottai bus
India
10 students were hurt in Pudukottai, Tamil Nadu, after falling from an overcrowded state bus on.
The accident happened when the front door suddenly opened (apparently triggered by a passenger) while students were standing on the steps because there wasn't enough space inside.
It all unfolded around 9am at Rangammal Chathiram bus stop on the Tiruchi-Pudukottai highway.
Police probe and TNSTC disciplinary action
All injured students were taken to Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital and checked by education officials.
Police and transport authorities have started investigating, and the TNSTC has ordered departmental disciplinary action against the driver and the conductor.
A case has been filed for negligent driving, and the bus was later taken to Vellanur police station.