Students make Jantar Mantar art gallery protesting alleged exam leaks

Protesters got creative with displays like a sanitary pad reading "even this pad doesn't leak," poking fun at the alleged leaks issue.

The three wise monkeys urged officials to listen up and take action.

Bollywood-inspired signs and viral videos, like a Subway Surfers-style clip of police chasing students, made the protest both relatable and shareable online.

With posters of icons like Ambedkar and Che Guevara in the mix, the sit-in became a colorful call for real change in education.