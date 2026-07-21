Students make Jantar Mantar art gallery protesting alleged exam leaks
Students protesting alleged exam paper leaks brought a wave of creativity to Delhi's Jantar Mantar, turning the site into an open-air art gallery.
After a police crackdown on the Sansad Chalo march, they used humor, art, and pop culture to demand accountability, mixing memes, witty placards, and visual stories to make their voices heard.
Students use humor and pop culture
Protesters got creative with displays like a sanitary pad reading "even this pad doesn't leak," poking fun at the alleged leaks issue.
The three wise monkeys urged officials to listen up and take action.
Bollywood-inspired signs and viral videos, like a Subway Surfers-style clip of police chasing students, made the protest both relatable and shareable online.
With posters of icons like Ambedkar and Che Guevara in the mix, the sit-in became a colorful call for real change in education.