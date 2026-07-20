Students' NEET exam leak protests reach Parliament, government accepts memorandum
India
Student protests over NEET exam leaks and unfair policies reached Parliament on Monday, prompting Union Minister JP Nadda to meet with representatives.
The government accepted a memorandum listing demands, including accountability for NEET-related suicides and exam rule improvements, and committed to examining them.
Security was tight, with metro stations and Parliament gates temporarily closed as crowds gathered.
Government orders NEET retest
Home Minister Amit Shah led urgent meetings with education officials to tackle both immediate fixes and bigger reforms.
The government has boosted exam security, ordered a NEET retest, and is investigating the leaks, promising to restore trust and make exams fairer for everyone.