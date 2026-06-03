Students protest outside Khan Sir's coaching center after firing incident 

A massive student protest broke out in Patna on Wednesday, a day after an alleged firing incident outside educator Khan Sir's coaching center. The incident left a security guard injured and prompted a heavy police presence in the area. The protest was staged near Musallahpur Haat, where students gathered to demand justice and security for their institute. "We want justice. We want security. We want security," a student told ANI outside the institute.

Twitter Post Visuals outside coaching center #WATCH | Patna, Bihar | A massive gathering of students outside the coaching institute of Educator Khan Sir near Musallahpur Haat after a firing incident took place last night outside the institute. Heavy security deployed. pic.twitter.com/w8loVNbcEt — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2026

Allegations made Rival coaching centers behind attack, claims Khan Khan Sir has accused rival coaching centers of conspiring against his institute, calling the attack a "childish act." He alleged that jealousy and rivalry were behind the incident. "It's jealousy. It's a nexus," he said, adding that businessmen often enter the education field disguised as teachers. He demanded strict action from authorities and claimed the victim was brutally assaulted during the incident.

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Ongoing probe Police identify suspects through CCTV footage The police are currently investigating the incident and have been questioning witnesses. SP City Diksha confirmed that 10-12 people have been identified through CCTV footage. "The individuals involved appear to be associated with the coaching center located across the street," she said. "The individuals involved appear to be associated with the coaching center located across the street," she added.

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