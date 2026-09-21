Study abroad shift among Indian Tier 2 and 3 cities
Big shift alert: Half of Indian students planning to study overseas are from Tier two and Tier three cities, not just the metros anymore.
Thanks to hybrid learning, pathways programs, and more affordable options in Europe, studying abroad is becoming way more accessible for study abroad aspirants, especially those from Tier 2/3 cities and smaller towns, not just those in big cities.
Germany's low tuition attracts Indian students
Europe, especially Germany, is a top pick right now.
German public universities keep costs low (sometimes as little as €0-€3,000 a year), and their 18-month post-study job-seeker visa is a huge draw for grads looking to work abroad.
As Amit Garg, President, upGrad Study Abroad, puts it, hybrid learning and pathways programs are making it easier for students from smaller cities to pursue their dreams.