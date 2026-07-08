Study finds Bengaluru tops India average household incomes at ₹28L
India
Bengaluru just grabbed the top spot for highest average household income in India, according to a new study by PRICE and Tata Sons.
Households there are earning nearly ₹28 lakh a year, more than Delhi (₹26 lakh) and even Mumbai, which slipped to fifth place behind Vadodara and Chandigarh.
Income gap narrowing across 18 cities
The study looked at 18 cities and found the income gap between big metros and other cities is shrinking.
Pune, Surat, Hyderabad, and Thiruvananthapuram now see average incomes between ₹22 and ₹24 lakh.
Cities like Ahmedabad, Kochi, and Chennai are around ₹19 lakh.
Even places like Kolkata, Jaipur, and Ranchi are catching up as tech and industry growth spreads beyond the usual metro hubs.