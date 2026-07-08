Study finds Bengaluru tops India average household incomes at ₹28L

Income gap narrowing across 18 cities

The study looked at 18 cities and found the income gap between big metros and other cities is shrinking.

Pune, Surat, Hyderabad, and Thiruvananthapuram now see average incomes between ₹22 and ₹24 lakh.

Cities like Ahmedabad, Kochi, and Chennai are around ₹19 lakh.

Even places like Kolkata, Jaipur, and Ranchi are catching up as tech and industry growth spreads beyond the usual metro hubs.