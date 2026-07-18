Study finds Delhi's Yamuna lost 68% width, nearly 90% flow
A new study reveals the Yamuna in Delhi has lost 68% of its width and nearly 90% of its water flow since 1799.
The river, once 658 meters wide, now averages just 210 meters, and its water discharge has dropped sharply from 30,000 to only about 3,900 cubic meters per second.
That's a huge change for a river that's been central to life in the city.
Yamuna decline blamed on human activity
Researchers say human activity is the main culprit: think barrages like Okhla and Wazirabad that block natural flow, plus floodplain land being taken over for buildings and projects.
About one-third of Delhi's floodplains have become disconnected from the river.
With Delhi's population exploding from just 250,000 to over 21.5 million in two centuries, the pressure on the Yamuna keeps rising, leading to more flooding risks and less space for the river to breathe.