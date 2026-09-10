Study finds India's 2024 contribution to global warming is 0.05°C
India
A new study says India's impact on global warming is just 0.05 degrees Celsius as of 2024: way less than the US China, or the EU.
While India's emissions have grown a lot since 1990 (mostly from burning fossil fuels), its overall share is still smaller than most big economies and higher than countries like Brazil and the UK.
India non-CO2 emissions mainly agricultural
About 33% to 40% of India's warming effect comes from non-CO2 gasses like methane and nitrous oxide, mainly from agriculture.
The researchers say it's important for India to clean up its energy sector now, since climate change hits especially hard here thanks to our tropical weather and dense population.