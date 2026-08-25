Study finds Munnar leads Kerala in wild elephant attack deaths
India
A new study shows that Munnar, Kerala, tops the list for human deaths from wild elephant attacks: 103 people lost their lives here between 2008 and 2025.
Across Kerala, these conflicts have claimed 581 lives and left 1,200 injured.
The numbers are highest during monsoon season, with men being affected the most.
Kerala saw 695 elephant deaths
It's not just people at risk: 695 elephants also died in Kerala during this time, with many deaths linked to things like electrocution and train accidents.
Wild elephants often damage crops such as bananas and coconuts, making tensions worse for local communities.
The report urges better solutions, like safer corridors and early-warning systems, to help humans and elephants coexist more peacefully.