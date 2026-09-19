Study finds Uttarakhand glaciers shrinking rapidly, threatening Ganga and Yamuna
India
A new study shows glaciers in Uttarakhand are shrinking quickly, mostly because of global warming and changing weather.
These glaciers feed major rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna, so their rapid melt could seriously impact water for irrigation, drinking, and hydropower projects in India and neighboring countries.
Milam 37.8m/yr Khatling 88m/yr Gangotri 22.02m/yr
The Milam Glacier is pulling back by up to 37.8 meters a year, while Khatling is melting even faster, about 88 meters annually.
Gangotri Glacier isn't far behind, shrinking by 22.02 meters each year.
Scientists warn these fast retreats raise risks like sudden floods from glacial lakes, making it crucial to keep studying and adapting as the climate shifts.