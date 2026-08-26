Study: Himachal glacial lakes rise 525% as area doubles

Many of these growing lakes, especially the bigger ones, are at high risk of bursting and causing sudden floods, or glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs).

The study warns that if Himsu Lake bursts in the Beas basin, 94 buildings, including Uhl-III and parts of Pandoh Dam infrastructure, could be hit hard.

In the Satluj basin, 588 buildings, including the Koldam project and the Rampur hydropower project, could be hit hard if another large lake bursts.

Researchers say it's time for urgent action to monitor these lakes and protect local communities.