Study: India could prevent over 10 million cervical cancer cases
India
A new study says India could prevent over 10 million cervical cancer cases over the next century by stepping up HPV vaccination and screening.
The World Health Organization wants 90% of girls vaccinated, 70% of women screened, and treating 90% of pre-cancer and cancer cases, but there's a long way to go.
India's HPV drive uptake remains low
India kicked off an HPV vaccine drive this year, reaching over 150,000 health centers for screenings.
Still, by April, only about 10% of eligible girls got the shot, with low awareness and exam schedules making it tough.
Screening rates are even lower; less than 2% of women get checked, so experts say more investment and awareness are key to fighting this preventable cancer.