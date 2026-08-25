Study links Gujarat lion attacks to human disturbance and construction
India
Lion attacks have been on the rise in Gujarat, with around nine incidents and four people lost their lives recently.
A new study points to human interference (like getting too close to lions or chasing them) as a big reason for these conflicts.
Construction and other human activity near forests are affecting lions' habitat and movement routes, making run-ins with people more common.
Researchers: livestock and waste attract lions
Researchers found that easy access to food, like livestock and leftover waste, pulls lions closer to where people live.
Strong-smelling leftovers can attract lions and other wild animals, the experts noted.
They suggest better waste management and less human disturbance could help people and lions coexist more safely.