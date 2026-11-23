The study, first reported by The Indian Express﻿, found that West Bengal had the highest inclusion error rate at 39.5%, followed by Tripura (39.2%) and Tamil Nadu (38.7%).

It also noted that rural areas had a lower inclusion error rate of 12.5% compared to urban areas at 15.6%.

Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) households had a slightly lower inclusion error rate of 12.2% than Priority Households (PHH), which stood at 13.4%.