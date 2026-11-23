13.2% ineligible households getting free foodgrains under PMGKAY: Study
What's the story
A recent evaluation study has revealed a 13.2% "inclusion error" in the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). The study, conducted by the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) during the financial year 2025-26, examined over 51,000 beneficiary households across India. It found that many households not meeting eligibility criteria, such as owning cars or air conditioners, as well as those with family members employed in government jobs, are still receiving free food grains under PMGKAY.
Regional analysis
Regional disparities in inclusion error rates
The study, first reported by The Indian Express, found that West Bengal had the highest inclusion error rate at 39.5%, followed by Tripura (39.2%) and Tamil Nadu (38.7%).
It also noted that rural areas had a lower inclusion error rate of 12.5% compared to urban areas at 15.6%.
Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) households had a slightly lower inclusion error rate of 12.2% than Priority Households (PHH), which stood at 13.4%.
System improvement
Need for better data systems and governance capacity
The report emphasizes the need to strengthen beneficiary identification systems and periodic database validation.
Eastern and northeastern states such as West Bengal, Tripura, and Meghalaya had the highest error rates.
On the other hand, northern and western states like Haryana and Rajasthan performed better due to stronger governance capacity and data systems.
Criteria variation
Different criteria for identifying beneficiaries under NFSA
The report also highlights that states have different criteria for identifying beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).
These include income thresholds, asset ownership, and employment status.
The NFSA aims to provide food security to 75% of rural and 50% of urban households in India.
As of October 2026, about 78.63 crore people are covered under this scheme.