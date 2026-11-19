Sub-inspector Akash Patra rescues 3-year-old from Damodar River in Raniganj
During Chhath Puja celebrations in Raniganj, Bankura, a three-year-old girl named Prinsika Kumari accidentally slipped into the Damodar River while her family was busy with festivities.
Sub-inspector Akash Patra from Mejia Police Station didn't hesitate. He jumped right in and pulled her to safety, turning a scary moment into a relief for everyone watching.
West Bengal Police lauds Akash Patra
West Bengal Police gave Patra a shoutout on social media, saying it was proud of the duty-bound police personnel who are always ready to save lives.
Moments like this remind us how important it is to have alert officers around during big gatherings. They really can make all the difference.