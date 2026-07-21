Sub-Inspector Srinivas Sharma recounts CJP 'Sansad Chalo' Delhi protest clashes
India
Things got intense at the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) < em>Sansad Chalo protest in Delhi on July 20, when clashes broke out near Connaught Place.
Sub-Inspector Srinivas Sharma was among the police trying to keep order, but says protesters started chanting "Police waalo ko pakdo aur maaro" and turned violent.
Sub-Inspector Sharma says he was assaulted
Sharma shared that he was assaulted and dragged while helping evacuate a senior officer, even losing consciousness during the chaos.
The protest, sparked by demands for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, led to five FIRs for violence and property damage.
Despite all this, CJP says it will keep pushing for talks with the government.