Subarnarekha river floods 100 more Balasore villages after Jharkhand rains
Odisha's Balasore district is facing fresh trouble as the Subarnarekha River has flooded 100 more villages after heavy rain upstream in Jharkhand.
Relief teams are working overtime since earlier floods had already hit 146 villages in Mayurbhanj and Jajpur, besides Baripara town.
Rajghat crosses 11.54m after Galudih release
The river at Rajghat shot past its danger mark to 11.54 meters on Wednesday, thanks to extra water released from Galudih Barrage in Jharkhand.
Areas like Baliapal, Jaleswar, and Bhograi are cut off by floodwaters: roads are blocked and normal routines have been thrown off.
Schools and anganwadis shut in Jajpur
In Jajpur district, flooding continues across 62 villages, forcing schools and Anganwadi centers to close.
Dasarathpur block has been underwater for nearly two months now.
While Budhabalanga River levels are dropping in Mayurbhanj (so some people can finally head home), the water level in the Brahmani River remains unchanged in Jajpur.