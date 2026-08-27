Subhranshu Roy missing after Nepal flash floods near Tibet border

A group of 32 people from Kolkata, 30 tourists and two tour managers, also disappeared while heading to Mount Kailash, last seen at Rasuwagadhi near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26.

The floods may have been triggered by a glacial outburst after an earthquake in Tibet, have killed around 270 people and left more than 750 missing, including 288 Indians.

Rescue efforts are tough with roads and communication badly damaged. With roads and bridges damaged and communications disrupted, rescue teams have faced major difficulties reaching some of the worst-hit locations.