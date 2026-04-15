Subodh Agarwal in 14-day judicial custody in Jal Jeevan Mission ₹960cr probe

Fake certificates used in water tenders

The case centers on tenders for water projects being won using fake completion certificates, basically, paperwork saying jobs were finished when they weren't.

Both officials and contractors are under investigation, with nine people (including senior engineers) arrested last month.

Agarwal's lawyer noted only four tenders happened during his time, compared to 33 under his predecessor, hinting there could be more layers to this story that need digging into.