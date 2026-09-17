Sudarsan Pattnaik builds sculpture at Puri for Modi's 76th birthday
India
To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik built a huge 25-foot sand sculpture called Aashirwad Ka Diya on Puri Beach in Odisha.
The artwork featured Modi's portrait with the Indian Tricolor and was lit up with 2,500 diyas, signifying blessings for his "25 Years of Seva to the Nation."
Manas Kumar Sahoo crafts Puri tribute
The tribute drew crowds of tourists and students of the Sudarsan Sand Art Institute.
Fellow artist Manas Kumar Sahoo also crafted a special sand sculpture at Puri Beach, blending Modi's birthday with Vishwakarma Puja and nodding to recent milestones like the BRICS summit and Ram Mandir.
Pattnaik shared warm wishes for Modi's continued service to the country, while Sahoo offered his heartfelt wishes.