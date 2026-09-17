Sudarsan Pattnaik builds sculpture at Puri for Modi's 76th birthday

The tribute drew crowds of tourists and students of the Sudarsan Sand Art Institute.

Fellow artist Manas Kumar Sahoo also crafted a special sand sculpture at Puri Beach, blending Modi's birthday with Vishwakarma Puja and nodding to recent milestones like the BRICS summit and Ram Mandir.

Pattnaik shared warm wishes for Modi's continued service to the country, while Sahoo offered his heartfelt wishes.