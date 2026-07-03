Sudhakar Singh seeks SC oversight, CBI probe of Ram trust
India
RJD MP Sudhakar Singh has gone to the Supreme Court, asking for its supervision over the finances of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
He wants a full breakdown of all donations since the Trust began and is calling for a CBI investigation into alleged misuse of funds meant for building the Ram Temple.
Petition seeks oversight and forensic audit
Singh's petition suggests creating an oversight committee with retired judges and financial experts to keep an eye on how money is managed.
He also wants a forensic audit covering everything from cash donations to digital payments, plus regular publication of audited reports.
The petition stresses preserving all records, physical and electronic, to make sure nothing gets lost and everything stays transparent.