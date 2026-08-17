Sugar in Mumbai crosses ₹5,000 per quintal amid weak rainfall
Sugar in Mumbai just crossed ₹5,000 per quintal, jumping nearly 10% in the past month.
The main reasons? Weak rainfall hurting local sugarcane crops and warnings of a worldwide sugar deficit in the 2026-27 season (October 2026-September 2027).
International prices are also spiking, with raw sugar reaching a one-year high of 16.6 cents per pound and white sugar touching its highest level in 15 months.
Government requires 7 day sugar shipments
Production troubles in Brazil, Thailand, and the European Union are making things worse, while India's festival season is set to push demand even higher.
To keep supplies steady, the government now requires sugar mills to ship out sold stocks within seven days and is cracking down on rule-breakers.
Other moves include limiting traders' stockpiles and considering early crushing or duty-free imports to help balance things out.