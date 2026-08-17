Sugar in Mumbai crosses ₹5,000 per quintal amid weak rainfall

Sugar in Mumbai just crossed ₹5,000 per quintal, jumping nearly 10% in the past month.

The main reasons? Weak rainfall hurting local sugarcane crops and warnings of a worldwide sugar deficit in the 2026-27 season (October 2026-September 2027).

International prices are also spiking, with raw sugar reaching a one-year high of 16.6 cents per pound and white sugar touching its highest level in 15 months.